COACH TODD HARRIS LAUNCHES NEW BRAND, EMPOWERING FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES TO THRIVE

Martial arts expert and acclaimed motivational speaker, Todd Harris

~PARTNERS WITH PCG DIGITAL FOR NATIONWIDE ROLLOUT~

Martial arts expert and acclaimed motivational speaker Todd Harris has announced the launch of his latest venture, the national debut of the Coach Todd Harris brand.The Coach Todd Harris brand focuses on providing expert tools and guidance for individuals, families, and businesses to enhance their personal and professional development and safety in all aspects of corporate and family life."With three decades of experience in the industry, Todd Harris is an authority in strengthening family bonds, fostering business growth, and ensuring safety in an ever-changing world. We are honored to work with him to help launch the national Coach Todd Harris brand," said PCG digital head Will Muse.The Coach Todd Harris platform is built on the following core principles:A Family Man with a VisionMarried for 20 years to his wife Pam, Todd Harris is the proud father of four children and a doting grandparent. His journey began with the pursuit of excellence, earning a degree in exercise and sports science from East Carolina University in 1994. Todd then established his first martial arts school in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 17, 1995, a journey that led to a cover feature in Martial Arts World magazine as well as being inducted into the AFKA Hall of Fame and the Action Martial Arts Hall of Fame.A Martial Arts MaestroCoach Todd Harris's impressive martial arts background includes holding an 8th degree black belt in Ji Do Kwan, 7th degree in Tae Kwon Do, 6th degree in Hapkido, and a 3rd degree in Kali. Over the years, Harris expanded his reach, operating three martial arts schools. Todd also coached the Tae Kwon Do team at his alma mater, East Carolina University, for three years. In his coaching career he has produced over 175 state champions, 20 national champions and 5 international champions.Resilience in the Face of AdversityThe pandemic brought Todd Harris to the brink of losing everything, with an ominous landlord/tenant dispute looming and his businesses hanging by a thread. Undeterred, Harris and his team persevered, rebranding and reemerging stronger than ever within 18 months.The Birth of The War RoomUnder the Coach Todd Harris brand, Todd has introduced"The War Room," a weekly educational and motivational platform. It serves as a haven for everyday warriors seeking strategies for personal and professional growth in communication, relationships, family, finances, and business.Building The Warrior NationTodd's vision is to foster a community, The Warrior Nation, where individuals collaborate, support one another, and grow together. This nurturing environment aims to empower participants with actionable battle plans, enabling them to navigate life's challenges with confidence.A Helping Hand for Small BusinessesUnderstanding the unique needs of small businesses, Coach Todd Harris offers one-on-one, small group, and large group coaching. Additionally, his team provides cost-effective Warrior Nation social media solutions, leveling the playing field for businesses seeking to enhance their online presence.Empowering the Warrior NationCombining his extensive martial arts, business experience and motivational training, Todd focuses on instilling values like confidence, resilience, patience, and perseverance in children, teens and adults. He believes in guiding his coaching clients to become top achievers, helping them discover their true potential.A Call to Action for Stronger FamiliesTodd Harris's coaching is aimed at equipping families with the tools they need to thrive. He firmly believes that with the right knowledge, we can all be better parents and create more fulfilling family lives.

