Chad Caton VFAF Veterans For Trump Ops Director Kicks Off 90 Day Media Blitz To Stump For Trump Said Stan Fitzgerald

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chad Caton of South Carolina VFAF National Director of operations

Border Invasion : An American Crisis

Chad Caton VFAF Veterans for Trump national operations director ,and SC Veterans for Trump coalition leader , appeared with Andrew Wilkow starting the blitz

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentMYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA , February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies , the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national.Chad Caton of South Carolina is the Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump national operations director. Caton is also with the South Carolina Veterans for Trump Coalition and has embarked on a 90 day media blitz tour to Stump for Trump , VFAF's grassroots national effort to support the campaign and the forthcoming release of Border Invasion an American Crisis.Caton kicked off the tour on the Andrew Wilkow radio and televised show recently , you can follow Caton and the VFAF Veterans for Trump operations on their twitter feed atCaton recently filmed General Flynn for the Border Documentary and a forthcoming "Trump" documentary.Border Invasion an American Crisis will be released on March 8th 2024 streaming through Salem. The Film's trailer can be viewed on YouTube atIn other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Stan Fitzgerald

L-Strategies LLC

+1 770-707-6291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Chad Caton on Andrew Wilkow TV - VFAF Veterans for Trump - Border Invasion - An American Crisis