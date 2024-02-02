ZOA Energy Announces Sponsorship Of UFC Professional Mixed Martial Arts Fighter, Themba Gorimbo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ZOA Energy , the better-for-you energy drink company, is proud to announce its partnership with UFC professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Themba "The Answer" Gorimbo. Gorimbo is the first Zimbabwean fighter to win in the Octagon at UFC Vegas 73 and a passionate philanthropist who embodies the values of ZOA Energy.

ZOA Energy

Just as ZOA is designed to ignite bold action and inspire others to reach maximum potential, Gorimbo is committed to bettering the lives of those around him. Before his first UFC victory in May 2023, Gorimbo had $7 in his bank account; following the win, he auctioned off his fight uniform and used the funds to build a well for the people in his village in Zimbabwe. The selfless gesture caught the attention of ZOA Co-founder and Chief Energy Officer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who surprised Gorimbo with a new house in Miami and an in-person visit that has inspired an enduring friendship.

"Themba is a prime example of who we want on our team at ZOA Energy to activate the world's potential and inspire others," said ZOA Co-founder and Chief Energy Officer Dwayne Johnson. "As many know from My Seven Bucks Story, I have been in a similar situation to Themba. I was moved by his actions after his first career win- of all the ways he could have celebrated, he chose to pay it forward. As soon as I heard, I knew I needed to book a flight to meet him in person and shake his hand. Themba is as much of a powerhouse in the ring as he is in the community, and that's the kind of character and maximum performance we fuel at ZOA Energy."

The ZOA Energy team stands behind Themba Gorimbo in his upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night against Pete Rodriguez on February 3, and will celebrate his fighting spirit throughout the year. As part of the sponsorship, Gorimbo will appear in ZOA Energy's social media, point of sale in-store and additional marketing efforts.



"The universe works in mysterious ways! After I won my last UFC fight, I posted my bank statement which was close to seven bucks, which somehow, Dwayne Johnson saw and reposted on his account because it reminded him of his own journey and time in his life when he only had seven bucks. A week later I got a call from him," said Themba Gorimbo, professional MMA fighter. "I'm blown away by how quickly our friendship has evolved and by his constant support including with this incredible partnership with ZOA Energy. Through this partnership and in everything that I do, my goal is to better myself and the lives of those around me. I am both humbled and proud to be in a position to enact change and inspire others as a ZOA Energy ambassador and a professional MMA fighter."

Launched in 2021, ZOA Energy's portfolio includes 12-ounce better-for-you energy drinks in a variety of flavors, and ZOA+ pre-workout ready to drink and powder supplements crafted with high-quality ingredients, essential vitamins and great taste. ZOA+ products were meticulously tested to attain NSF Certified for Sport, an elite certification very few products can claim within the fitness-focused industry.

ZOA+ pre-workout ready-to-drink and powder is available exclusively on ZOAEnergy, Amazon and at GNC. ZOA Energy products are available at U.S. retailers, including 7-Eleven, Costco, HEB, Meijer, and Circle K, as well as Couche Tard, Federated Co-Op Gas Convenience & Grocery, Costco, Circle K, and other locations in Canada. Online purchases can be made through

ZOAEnergy

and Amazon.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach,

Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor,

John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights.

The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar.

For more information, please visit

ZOAEnergy

Twitter ,

Instagram

and

Facebook



