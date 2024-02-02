(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Research on the Competencies of Employee Engagement within South African Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monarch is happy to announce the recently authorised research proposal by PhD in Business Research and Leadership Candidate Ms. Kerstin Jatho addressing leadership competencies and employee engagement in South African small, medium and micro enterprises (SMME's).It is well accepted that employee engagement is critical in driving organisational success. Leadership styles, behaviours, and competencies are vital in shaping employee engagement levels. Organisations need engaged employees to achieve business growth, market share, and competitive advantage. It is understood that In South Africa, small, medium, and micro enterprises help to drive economic development, contributing greatly to the country's Gross Domestic Product as well as labour force. However, South Africa's low employee engagement levels hinder effective decision-making, talent retention, productivity, and business expansion, affecting the performance and sustainability of small, medium, and micro enterprises.The research aims to develop a conceptual framework that explores the impact of leadership competencies on employee engagement in South African SMME's. The findings of the research will contribute to knowledge, theory, and practice by providing insights into the relationship between leadership competencies, such as: followership, power dynamics and organisational justice, and employee engagement within South African SMME's. It is anticipated that the resulting conceptual framework may help guide leaders and organisations to develop effective strategies to enhance employee engagement and drive organisational performance. The research has implications for managing and developing employees in small, medium, and micro enterprises, and broader considerations for improving overall employee engagement in South Africa.About The Researcher:Ms. Kerstin Jatho is a Dual PhD in Business Research and Doctor of Leadership Combined Program Candidate. She holds a Master of Science with Distinction in Applied Positive Psychology from the University of East London and well as a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Africa. She also holds a Certificate in JSE Stockbroking from WITS, a Certificate of JSE Compliance Officer from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and a Certificate in Criminal Justice and Forensic Auditing from Rand Afrikaans University. She also holds a Certificate in Senior Management Development from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. She holds several certificates in Life Coaching. She is a member of the International Coach Federation and the Institute of Applied Positive Psychology. Professionally, she is the Founder and Managing Director of 4SEEDS Consulting in Johannesburg, South Africa.About Monarch Business School :Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD , Doctor of Business Administration , Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and Executive MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its fourth intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.

The Administration

Monarch Business School

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram