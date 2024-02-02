Life Science Analytics Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Microsoft, Oracle, TIBCO Software, Veeva Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research Analysts have recently published a new research study titled“Life Science Analytics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030.” This study provides detailed information on key players in the market, including Accenture, ArisGlobal, Chemical Abstracts Services (CAS), Certara, Clarivate Analytics, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Dassault Systemes, Deloitte ToucheTohmatsu, IQVIA, Microsoft, Oracle, TIBCO Software, and Veeva Systems. The study encompasses an in-depth and comprehensive analysis, covering clear market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies, and plans. According to the study, the global Life Science Analytics Software market was valued at $5.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $16.04 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.



Life Science Analytics Software Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making: The life science industry is witnessing a shift towards data-driven decision making. Life science analytics software enables companies to analyze large volumes of data, including clinical trials, patient records, and genomic data, to gain valuable insights for informed decision making, driving market growth.

Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis: With the growing complexity of healthcare systems and the need for instant insights, there is a rising demand for real-time data analysis in the life science sector. Analytics software provides real-time data processing and analysis, allowing companies to make timely decisions and improve operational efficiency.

Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine: Personalized medicine aims to provide tailored treatment options based on individual characteristics and genetic profiles. Life science analytics software plays a crucial role in analyzing patient data, genomic information, and clinical outcomes to support personalized medicine initiatives, driving market growth.

Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements: The life science industry is highly regulated, with stringent compliance requirements for drug safety, clinical trials, and data privacy. Analytics software helps companies ensure compliance with regulations by providing data management, audit trails, and reporting capabilities.

Advancements in Data Analytics Technologies: Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics have significantly enhanced data processing and analysis capabilities. Life science analytics software leverages these technologies to extract meaningful insights from large and complex datasets, driving market growth.



Key Highlights from Life Science Analytics Software Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Life Science Analytics Software industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Life Science Analytics Software market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Life Science Analytics Software Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Life Science Analytics Software report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Life Science Analytics Software Market have also been included in the study.



Life Science Analytics Software Market Key Players: Accenture, ArisGlobal, Chemical Abstracts Services (CAS), Certara, Clarivate Analytics, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Dassault Systemes, Deloitte ToucheTohmatsu, IQVIA, Microsoft, Oracle, TIBCO Software, and Veeva Systems.

Life Science Analytics Software Market Segmentation by Product: Descriptive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Predictive Analytics

Life Science Analytics Software Market Segmentation by Application: Research & Development, Sales & Marketing Support, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Analytics, and Pharmacovigilance

Life Science Analytics Software Market Segmentation by Delivery Model: On-Premise and Cloud

Life Science Analytics Software Market Segmentation by End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Research Centers and Third-Party Administrators



Important years considered in the Surgical Imaging study:

Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



Introduction about Life Science Analytics Software Market

Life Science Analytics Software Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Life Science Analytics Software Market by Application/End Users

Life Science Analytics Software Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Life Science Analytics Software Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2030)

Life Science Analytics Software Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Life Science Analytics Software (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Life Science Analytics Software Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents



