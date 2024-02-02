(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

HVAC air filter market

is estimated to grow by USD 2.70 billion from 2022

to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period.

The growing healthcare sector globally is a key factor driving growth.

Ensuring Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) is crucial in healthcare settings, with air purification systems playing a vital role in eliminating infectious agents and contaminants. Beyond safeguarding patients, these systems are essential for protecting equipment and maintaining optimal processes. The global air purification systems market is closely linked to the expansion of the healthcare sector, driven by factors such as the aging population and increased investments. Companies are increasingly investing in innovative approaches to address the growing healthcare demands worldwide.

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Air Filter Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Application (Building and construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food and beverage, and Others), End-user (Non-residential and Residential), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



The

building and construction segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Air filtration systems, encompassing air conditioning, heating, and ventilation systems, play a crucial role in reducing impurities, safeguarding equipment, and ensuring the proper operation of building systems. In industries like automotive manufacturing, HVAC air filters help protect workers from harmful dust and chemicals. In pharmaceutical settings, these filters are vital for maintaining high-quality, pollutant-free air from Air Handling Units to output.

By geography, the global HVAC air filter market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

APAC

is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The demand for HVAC air filters is rising in commercial and residential construction, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. Anticipated growth in healthcare and infrastructure investments, particularly in China and India, contributes to increased demand. HVAC systems play a crucial role in maintaining contamination-free environments in healthcare settings. The APAC region, driven by population growth, climate factors, urbanization, and demographic shifts, leads the market.

Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

- Download a free sample Report



The growing awareness about indoor air quality

is a primary trend shaping growth. Lack of skilled manpower

is a significant challenge restricting growth.

Insights on

Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

Request a free sample report!

HVAC Air Filter Applications

HVAC air filters play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality (IAQ) by removing particulate matter, dust, pollen, allergens, and other contaminants. These filters come in various types such as HEPA filters, with different MERV ratings indicating their filtration efficiency. They contribute to air purification and help in controlling microbial growth and odors. The choice of filter media, including fiberglass, pleated, electrostatic, and activated carbon, affects their performance. Efficient air filters improve energy efficiency by maintaining proper airflow while also adhering to HVAC filtration standards and IAQ regulations. Regular replacement and maintenance of these filters are essential for optimal performance in both commercial and residential HVAC systems. Market trends indicate a growing focus on IAQ and energy efficiency in the HVAC filter market.

What are the key data covered in this HVAC Air Filter Market report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth

between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the

parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC Air Filter

industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC Air Filter

companies

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The

cleanroom air filter market size is forecast to increase by USD 154.08 million, at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2023 and 2028.



The air filter market size is estimated to grow

by USD 6,809.42 million at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic

Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Application

Segmentation by End-user

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging

trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify

opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their

positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable

insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing

scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio