Brunswick Exploration Grants Stock Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF;“ BRW ” or the“ Company ”) wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,845,00 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.60 per share.



