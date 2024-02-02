Protein Expression Market To See Massive Growth By 2032 | Bio Rad Laboratories, Genscript, Promega, QIAGEN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, analysts from Allied Market Research unveiled their latest research study titled "Global Protein Expression Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030." This comprehensive study offers extensive insights into prominent market players, such as Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio Rad Laboratories, GenScript Biotech, LifeSensors, Merck, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, Takara Holdings, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The research encompasses a thorough and detailed analysis, encompassing precise market definitions, classifications, manufacturing procedures, cost structures, development policies, and strategic plans.



Protein Expression Market Statistics: The global protein expression market is expected to reach $4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2026.



Protein Expression Market Growth Drivers:

Advancements in Recombinant Protein Technology: Continuous advancements in recombinant DNA technology and protein engineering contribute to the development of more efficient and versatile protein expression systems, driving market growth.

Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, including therapeutic proteins, antibodies, and vaccines, fuels the need for protein expression technologies. These technologies play a crucial role in the production of biologically active proteins for therapeutic purposes.

Rise in Research and Development Activities: Increased research and development activities in the fields of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals drive the demand for protein expression systems. Researchers and scientists use these systems to study protein functions, develop novel drugs, and understand disease mechanisms.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders creates a demand for targeted therapeutics. Protein expression systems are essential for producing biopharmaceuticals that can effectively address these diseases.

Expansion of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries: The growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, both in developed and emerging markets, contributes to the expansion of the protein expression market. Companies in these industries rely on protein expression technologies for drug development and production.



Key Highlights from Protein Expression Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Protein Expression industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Protein Expression market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Protein Expression Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Protein Expression report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Protein Expression Market have also been included in the study.



Protein Expression Market Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio Rad Laboratories, GenScript Biotech, LifeSensors, Merck, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, Takara Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Protein Expression Market Segmentation by Product: Reagents, Expression vectors, Competent cells, Instruments and Services

Protein Expression Market Segmentation by Application: Therapeutic, Industrial, Research



