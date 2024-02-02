Bistrocat To Unveil Automated Smart Feeding Solution For Felines At Global Pet Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cecelia CarreraCANFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BistroCat, the pioneer in smart pet care technology , will showcase its groundbreaking automated wet cat food feeder during the Global Pet Expo in Orlando this coming March.BistroCat's patented technology eliminates the mess and hassle associated with serving traditional wet cat food, creating a seamless and delightful experience for both cats and their owners. Unlike any other product on the market, BistroCat is the world's first automated wet cat food feeder that doesn't require ice packs or refrigeration, offering unparalleled convenience and ease of use."We're thrilled to introduce BistroCat to the world at the Global Pet Expo," said Cecelia (Cece) Carrera, Founder and CEO at BistroCat . "Our smart technology not only simplifies feeding routines but also offers advanced features such as weight prediction and analysis, detailed food preference and impact analysis, medicine efficacy and consumption analysis, potential health risk assessments, and sentiment analysis – making it a comprehensive home platform for feline healthcare."BistroCat will be hosting pet food brands, investors, and media for a live product demo during the expo to experience the future of feline care firsthand. "We're excited to engage with both current and prospective food brand partners at the upcoming show,” added Cece.“It's our goal to forge collaborative alliances to bring a wider array of nutritious wet meals to customers through our automated smart subscription meal plan." Global Pet Expo, presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), is an annual event that showcases the latest and most innovative pet products on the market.Key features of BistroCat include:.A seamless pre-portioned mealtime process controlled from the click of a button via the BistroCat mobile app.Fully self-cleaning and compartmentalized feeding system.Video streaming capabilities.Genuine BistroPods that reduce whisker fatigue for cats during mealtime while also reducing food waste.Partnerships with leading premium and super-premium pet food brands who will package their meals into genuine BistroPods"We believe in the power of partnerships to drive mutual success," added Cece. "Through our BistroCat Exchange model, we offer food brands a hands-off experience while enabling them to maximize profits and access invaluable data insights." BistroCat's commitment to feline health and food brand partnerships was recognized this past December at the PetCare Innovation Summit USA. Here, BistroCat took home the "Best in Show" award, underscoring its industry-leading innovation and potential for transformative impact."In November, BistroCat was honored to be chosen for the prestigious Leap Venture Studio & Academy Fellowship program," shared Cece. "Backed by industry giants MARS Petcare, Michelson Found Animals, and R/GA Ventures, this accelerator program provided invaluable support and resources for our journey." With $1 in funding already secured and an ongoing seed investment round, BistroCat is poised for rapid growth and expansion. "Our team may be small, but we're mighty," she added with a smile. "I bring a wealth of experience from the pet industry, having worked with BrightPet Nutrition Group and the J.M. Smucker Company. My co-founder, Peter Franklin, is an exceptional partner and serial entrepreneur who is a genius with tech and software development. Together, along with our dedicated team and advisors, we've created something truly revolutionary, garnering support from major investors."The company is currently accepting pre-orders from customers on their website and is scheduled to begin shipping product in 2024. Today, customers can select meal options from Cat Gourmet, a super-premium wet cat food brand offering targeted health solutions for felines."In the coming months," added Cece, "BistroCat will unveil a series of exciting partnerships with renowned food brands, underscoring our dedication to curating a diverse portfolio of nutritious options from brands that customers already trust and adore."For media inquiries, please contact: Cecelia Carrera, ...About BistroCat:BistroCat is a pioneer in smart pet care technology, dedicated to revolutionizing the way pet parents care for their feline companions. With its innovative automated wet cat food feeder and advanced smart technology features, BistroCat offers unparalleled convenience, ease of use, and comprehensive healthcare insights for cats and their owners. For more information, visit getbistrocat.

