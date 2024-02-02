(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Seat Actuation System Market is set to increase by USD 1.18 billion , at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2023 and 2028, according to the latest report by Technavio. The market's growth is fueled by factors such as the rising preference for luxury vehicles, increased commuting time, and the expanding market share of automotive seat actuation systems in emerging economies. The integration of holistic HMIs in seats is a notable development. This trend aims to store seat positions through memory functions, offering a seamless experience for users in automated vehicles.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Seat Actuation System Market 2024-2028

What are the Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges?



Growth Driver: The surge in popularity of luxury vehicles globally is a significant factor propelling market growth

Trends: The development of holistic human-machine interface (HMI)-embedded seats is a prominent trend influencing market growth Challenges: Limitations associated with seat actuation systems pose a challenge to market growth

What are the key insights?

Market Segmentation: This report segments the market based on Application, Type, and Geography. The passenger vehicles segment is projected to experience significant growth compared to the commercial vehicles segment throughout the forecast period.

Regional Impact: APAC is projected to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America also has significant growth opportunities for market players due to increasing sales of premium vehicles, urbanization, growing disposable income, technological advances, and the presence of prominent vendors.

Who's Navigating the Competitive Landscape?

A few market players, including AISIN CORP., Buhler Motor GmbH, Leggett and Platt Inc., Moog Inc., Nidec Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, and Toyota Motor Corp., are implementing diverse strategies such as alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches to strengthen their market presence.

The report provides strategic insights into the competitive landscape, offering stakeholders a roadmap for navigating the dynamic Automotive Seat Actuation Market.

