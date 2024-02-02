(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The start-stop battery market size is forecasted to increase by USD 23.30 billion, at a CAGR of 27.12% between 2023 and 2028, according to the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Start-stop Battery Market 2024-2028

The market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by declining lithium-ion battery prices, a growing emphasis on fuel efficiency, and advancements in battery technologies. To create a sustainable ecosystem in the automotive industry, there is a high demand for EVs and HEVs as regulations become more stringent to comply with the Paris Agreement.

What are the Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges?



Growth Drivers: The market's expansion is propelled by the increasing focus on fuel efficiency in vehicles.

Trends: A notable trend in the market is the heightened emphasis on fuel-efficient technologies, particularly with start-stop functionalities. Challenges: A significant challenge confronting market growth is the high cost associated with manufacturing advanced start-stop batteries.

What are the key insights?

Market Segmentation: This report categorizes the market by Technology and Application. The Lead-acid batteries segment is estimated to witness significant growth. Lead-acid batteries are highly dependable with respect to price and performance, making them extremely suitable for start-stop applications.

Regional Overview: APAC is projected to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for EVs and supportive government initiatives are key contributors to this dominance.

In-depth insights into other key segments, including end-users and regions, empower stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Who's Navigating the Competitive Landscape?

A few key players, including A123 Systems LLC, Acumuladores Moura SA, Banner GmbH, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Braille Battery, and Continental AG, are employing various strategies to strengthen their market presence. These strategies encompass strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and innovative product/service launches.

Table of Contents

Executive SummaryMarket LandscapeMarket SizingHistoric Market SizeFive Forces AnalysisMarket Segmentation by TechnologyMarket Segmentation by ApplicationCustomer LandscapeGeographic LandscapeDrivers, Challenges, and TrendsCompany LandscapeCompany AnalysisAppendix

