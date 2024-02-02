Peter Deeb/ Deeb & Company Limited Advises Of Sale Of Subordinate Voting Shares Of Hampton Financial Corporation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 ― The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues (“ NI 62-103 ”), Peter Deeb and Deeb & Company Limited, a corporation controlled by Peter Deeb, (together,“ Deeb ”) advises of the sale by Deeb of subordinate voting shares (“ SVS ”) in the capital of Hampton Financial Corporation of 141 Adelaide St. W., Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5 (the“ Corporation ”) (TSXV: HFC).



Deeb sold 727,000 SVS in market transactions through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange on January 29, 2024, at the price of $0.51 per share in respect of 450,000 shares for gross proceeds of $229,500, and at the price of $053 per share in respect of 277,000 shares for gross proceeds of $146,810 (the“ Transaction ”). Immediately prior to the Transaction Deeb beneficially owned 16,024,845 SVS, representing approximately 51.4% of SVS, including the deemed conversion of securities held by Deeb that are immediately convertible into SVS. Immediately following the Transaction Deeb beneficially owned 15,297,845 SVS, representing approximately 49.1% of SVS, including the deemed conversion of securities held by Deeb that are immediately convertible into SVS. The SVS were sold for investment purposes.

Deeb also owns 15,149,845 multiple voting shares {“ MVS ”) in the capital of the Corporation. Each MVS carries twenty votes per share, while each SVS carries one vote per share.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Deeb

416-862-8651