               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF, CPII, NAV Restated


2/2/2024 5:30:50 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (CPII) on January 9, 2024, contained an error of greater than 1%. CPII's NAV was restated effective as of February 2, 2024.

ETF Name Ticker (NYSE Arca) Revised Original Adjustment
Ionic Inflation Protection ETF CPII $19.20 $19.68 2.4%


The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for CPII.

CONTACT: Valerie Ludorf 212.294.8500

MENAFN02022024004107003653ID1107803740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search