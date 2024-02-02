Ionic Inflation Protection ETF, CPII, NAV Restated

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (CPII) on January 9, 2024, contained an error of greater than 1%. CPII's NAV was restated effective as of February 2, 2024.
| ETF Name
| Ticker (NYSE Arca)
| Revised
| Original
| Adjustment
| Ionic Inflation Protection ETF
| CPII
| $19.20
| $19.68
| 2.4%
The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for CPII.
CONTACT: Valerie Ludorf
212.294.8500
MENAFN02022024004107003653ID1107803740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.