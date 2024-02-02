Amalfi Jets Launches Exclusive 5% Bonus Deal For Amalfi One Jet Card Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amalfi One Jet Card

Amalfi Jets Logo

Amalfi Representative welcoming client onboard

During February, Amalfi Jets is offering a 5% bonus on all deposits made into Amalfi One Jet Card accounts.

- Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, is offering a limited-time 5% bonus for Amalfi One Jet Card holders and a referral of their choice.

Throughout February 2024, Amalfi Jets is sharing the love by incentivizing deposits of $50k or more with a 5% bonus for both current card members and a referred friend. When a current Amalfi One Jet Card client deposits $50k into their account, they will receive a completely free second Amalfi One Jet Card membership as a gift. Both the referee and the referred will receive the 5% bonus on all deposited amounts in February. This deal is running concurrently with two other specials on the Amalfi Reserve Membership and On-Demand Charters, in a move to reward the loyalty of Amalfi's valued clientele.

“At Amalfi Jets, we continually strive to put our clients' interest first and provide the best pricing for superior value,” CEO Kolin Jones said.“We are very grateful for our Amalfi One Jet Card members and work to provide exclusive perks to reward their trust in us as their jet card provider of choice.”

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets' clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

Amalfi Jets is introducing the Amalfi Jets App, launching in March 2024. It will boast several client-requested features such as 24/7 chat functions, the ability to book, alter, and cancel flights directly, and access to flight credit balances.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative .

Oliver Brookbanks

Amalfi Jets

+1 424-672-3900

email us here