Virgelia Productions Lunar New Year Dragon Extravaganza Spectacle Celebrating Diversity And Unity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virgelia Productions President & CEO

Tommy Le Float Designer

VIRGELIA PRODUCTIONS LUNAR NEW YEAR FLOAT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a momentous stride into the Year of the Dragon, Virgelia Productions stands as a beacon of cultural celebration, embodying strength, prosperity, and good fortune by participating in two back-to-back Lunar New Year parades. The TET Parade on February 10th, 2024 in Westminster showcases the Vietnamese Lunar New Year with captivating performances and cultural displays. Simultaneously, the Golden Dragon Parade in Los Angeles on February 17th, 2024 in its historic 125th year, unites diverse communities with dragon dances and cultural performances.Embracing the auspicious Year of the Dragon, Virgelia Productions finds resonance in the spirit of these parades. As the float designer, Tommy Le of 3T Fabulous & Co. masterfully brings the dragon to life on the float-a symbol of power and success-it becomes not just a visual spectacle but a canvas of inspiration.Le's concept, marrying simplicity and elegance, reflects the float's role as a representation of Virgelia Productions' commitment to fostering cultural understanding and appreciation within the community. Le says,“the intricate decorations and symbolic elements showcase the dedication to weaving a narrative of unity and diversity”.The grandeur is further elevated by the presence of the Queens from the Miss Asia USA Pageant, Tiffany Chang - Miss Asia USA, Lily Feller - Miss Teen Asia USA, Srey Kong Michael - Mrs. Asia USA, Bichlien Nguyen - Mrs. Asia USA International, Corazon Ugalde Yellen Mrs. Asia USA California, Sindee Ngô - Mrs. Asia USA Glamour, Violeta Martin Mrs. Latina Global and Emily Smith - Miss Japan. Their regal presence adds a touch of elegance, intelligence, and diversity, echoing the values proudly championed by Virgelia Productions.Participating in these consecutive Lunar New Year parades holds profound importance for Virgelia Productions. Virgelia Villegas, President of the Virgelia Productions says“It is more than a display of visual splendor; it is an active engagement with and a sincere honoring of the cultural tapestry of our community. This unprecedented commitment echoes our mission of promoting unity and the harmonious coexistence of different cultures.” As the parades unfold, Virgelia Productions invites everyone to join in this vibrant celebration. In the grand tapestry of cultural harmony, Virgelia Productions shines brightly, leaving an indelible mark on the historic 125th year anniversary of the Golden Dragon Parade and the dynamic TET Parade, setting a new standard for cultural engagement in Southern California and beyond.To learn more, contact ...-30-

Virgelia Villegas

Virgelia Productions Inc

+1 818-641-7779

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube