How Urbanization And Changing Lifestyles Boost The Demand For Biodegradable Paper And Plastic Packaging: Market To Reach US$ 36.8 Billion By 2034

Global Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.0 billion in 2024 , driven by urbanization and changing lifestyles. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 10.1% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 36.8 billion by 2034 . Request Exclusive Sample Report: Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Industry Strategic Insights , Educational initiatives and awareness campaigns conducted by governments, non profit organizations, and industry associations play a crucial role in promoting the benefits of biodegradable packaging and encouraging consumer adoption. The initiatives raise awareness about the environmental impacts of conventional packaging and highlight the advantages of biodegradable alternatives. Collaboration between stakeholders across different industries, including packaging, agriculture, biotechnology, and waste management, fosters innovation and drives the development of new biodegradable packaging materials, processes, and recycling infrastructure. Cross industry collaboration can accelerate the adoption of biodegradable packaging solutions and address challenges related to scalability, performance, and end of life management. Many companies are integrating environmental sustainability into their corporate social responsibility initiatives as part of their commitment to ethical business practices. Adopting biodegradable packaging not only aligns with CSR goals but also demonstrates the dedication of a company to reducing its environmental footprint and contributing to positive social change. Bio based plastics, derived from renewable biomass sources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and cellulose, offer a sustainable alternative to conventional petroleum based plastics. The development of bio based plastics for packaging applications enhances the biodegradable packaging product offerings of the market and reduces reliance on fossil fuels. Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Industry Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 14.0 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 36.8 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 10.1

% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered Segmentation Analysis of the Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market

By Type:

Starch Based Plastic

Cellulose Based Plastics

Polylactic Acid Polyhydroxyalkanoates By Material:

Plastic Paper By End User:

Food and Beverage

Catering Service Wares

Personal and Home Care

Healthcare Others By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain



Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh



New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global market was valued at US$ 12.4

billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 13.6%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a

CAGR of 11.7% through 2034.

By type, the starch based plastic segment to account for a

CAGR of 9.8% through 2034.

The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 22.8 billion during the forecast period The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a

CAGR of 11.3% through 2034.

"Ongoing research and development in material science are driving innovations in biodegradable packaging materials with improved performance, durability, and shelf life. Novel materials, such as polyhydroxyalkanoates and polylactic acid, offer enhanced barrier properties, thermal stability, and compostability, expanding the scope of biodegradable packaging," remarks by Ismail Sutaria

(Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market are:



Riverside Paper Co. Inc.

SmartSolve Industries

Özsoy Plastik

Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging

Hosgör Plastik

Eurocell S.r.l

Tetra Pak International SA

Kruger Inc.

Amcor PLC Mondi

Recent Development



In 2022,

Amcor PLC introduced AmFiberTM, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to paper based packaging solutions. AmFiber represents a significant leap forward in the realm of paper packaging, reimagining its capabilities to address evolving consumer demands. Specifically designed to cater to European markets,

AmFiber offers recyclable packaging solutions with exceptional barriers against oxygen and moisture, ideal for preserving snacks and confectionery products.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023

and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (starch based plastic, cellulose based plastics, polylactic acid, polyhydroxyalkanoates), material (plastic , paper), and end user (food and beverage, catering service wares, personal and home care, healthcare, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria

(Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.



Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.



Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our

upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging . Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.



