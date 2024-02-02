Multiplayer Strategy Game “Robohero” Featuring Seamless Integration Of Tokens And Nfts To Launch On WEMIX PLAY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wemade today announced that Estonian game developer DevDream House OÜ will be launching Multiplayer Turn-based strategy game“RoboHero” on the world's biggest blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY

One of the first mobile games with an ecosystem designed to bridge the Web2 and Web3 worlds

Set in an immersive metaverse, Robot Factions intensely battle for control over vital resources in a post apocalyptic world Tokens and NFTs are seamlessly integrated into the gameplay, with unique DeFi tools offering a new dimension in Web3 gaming

Leading global game developer Wemade today announced that Estonian game developer DevDream House OÜ will be launching Multiplayer Turn-based strategy game“RoboHero” on the world's biggest blockchain game platform, WEMIX PLAY ( ). Set to be launched in the first quarter of 2024, RoboHero is one of the first mobile games with an ecosystem designed for players in both the Web2 and Web3 worlds, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

In“RoboHero”, the action unfolds in the post-apocalyptic metaverse 31337, where warring robot factions battle for resources. Players choose from one of three factions - ETER, DEUTER, or PLASMA - and three character classes - Tank, Shooter, or Sniper with different fighting styles. Each RoboHero will have unique characteristics that combine base properties, attributes, factions, classes and corresponding bonuses.“RoboHero” also features a meticulously designed character development system in which characters gain experience in battles and, upon meeting specific conditions, evolve to acquire increasingly better statistics.

Players defeat opponents in a duel by inflicting more damage or by taking control of the majority of buildings on the map. Enter story mode (Player vs Environment) and win successive missions to collect NFT items, or join multiplayer mode (Player vs Player) to fight opponents for $ROBO.“RoboHero”, a Web3-based game, offers the following key features:



Players can purchase RoboHero robots in RoboHero LootBoxes using $ROBO tokens.

Players can choose from two modes of play: Story Mode (PvE) and FightClub Mode (PvP).



In Story Mode, players explore new territories, battle bosses, and earn in-game tokens to upgrade their robots and equipment.



In FightClub Mode, players can create or join fight rooms to compete against each other for $ROBO tokens.

Players can participate in tournaments to compete for additional $ROBO tokens.

Players can purchase NFT items, such as energy boosters, helmets, legs, weapons, and grenades, on a special marketplace using $ROBO tokens. Players can create an account on the Marketplace and pair it with the game to manage their robots and NFT items.

More about NFTs - Equipment, Lands, Mines, Billboards

The game includes numerous NFT implementations, such as lands, billboards, mines and items.



Equipment: Each RoboHero faction has unique equipment NFTs that increase the power, vitality or range of affiliated RoboHeroes that can be found in chests scattered around the RoboHero world. Each RoboHero has three interchangeable pieces of equipment including Helmet, Limbs Armor and Corpus Shield. Legend has it that after completing the entire set of 3 items, RoboHeroes can evolve to a higher form.

Lands: Lands play an important role since mines can only be generated on them, while battles and gameplay also take place on lands. They can be purchased and freely traded on the market, with landowners entitled to pooled tokens for every fight that takes place on each land NFT.

Mines: The game requires the use of copper, iron, titanium and precious metals (gold, silver, and platinum) in crafting equipment and weapons. As the only sources of these materials, mines play an important role in RoboHero and can be purchased or traded on the market. In-game billboard ads: RoboHero introduces a new billboard advertising model with 1,000 billboards located on buildings throughout the game landscape. Billboard owners can advertise their own social media accounts and products, or choose instead to rent the advertising space for a predetermined amount per week/month, or sell the billboard for a profit.

“WEMIX is a great partner for us and its vast gaming industry experience will be a key factor in helping RoboHero deliver new innovations in the Web3 gaming space," said Jakub Stefanek, CEO of RoboHero mobile game.“As developers we are very excited about the opportunity to work with such a well known company and can't wait to create the future of Web3 games together.”

About WEMADE

Part of the first generation of Korean PC online game developers and Korean mobile game developers, Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology. Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX PLAY blockchain game platform is the world's biggest with millions of users and a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more. Visit for more information.





