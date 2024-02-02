Topicus.Com Inc. Defers Release Date For Fourth Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus Inc. (TSXV:TOI) (the“Company”) announced today that the release of its fourth quarter results will be rescheduled. The Company will defer the release of its results from the originally planned date of February 6, 2024 in order to allow the Company's external auditors to complete their final normal course audit procedures.



The Company's quarterly results are expected to be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website ( ) and SEDAR, after markets close on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

About Topicus Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677