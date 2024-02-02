Alleva Launches Forms 3.0, An Advanced Forms Engine To Streamline Workflow And Enhance Data Management For Behavioral Health Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleva, a practice management platform for behavioral health service providers featuring an EMR, CRM, RCM, and data management system designed to streamline workflow, reduce costs and improve client care, is excited to announce the launch of FORMS 3.0, the latest version of its advanced forms engine. The new release boasts a sleek, updated interface, intuitive formatting and navigation, and several new functions, including shareable fields, custom calculations, and enhanced formatting capabilities.

In addition, the extractable data feature allows users to build reports and dashboards with Insights, delivering powerful business intelligence for healthcare organizations.

Forms 3.0 also includes the ability to add custom forms to individual notes, reducing redundancy and saving time. The new engine is available to all Alleva users, who are encouraged to get #AllevaCertified with the free Forms 3.0 Training Course in Alleva University, available today.

Forms 1.0 and 2.0 will be sunset later this year, so users are encouraged to remove any forms they no longer use to ensure a quick and easy conversion process.

"We're thrilled to share Forms 3.0 with our users and excited about the enhanced functionality and versatility it brings to our platform," said John Smith, CEO of Alleva. "We're committed to providing our users with the best tools to deliver exceptional care, and Forms 3.0 is a testament to that commitment."

