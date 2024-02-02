LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM Set To Unveil Innovation At Mobile World Congress 2024 In Barcelona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM, a prominent figure in the telecommunications industry, is gearing up to showcase its latest innovations at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona from February 26th to 29th, 2024.

The Mobile World Congress stands as the foremost global gathering, attracting industry leaders to provide a sneak peek into the latest technologies and exchange ideas for future product launches.

At Booth 517 in Exhibit Hall #5, LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM will be introducing its refreshed corporate identity through a new logo. Click to see logo. This unveiling is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation. A preview of the exhibit can be found at mwc – LEAX TELECOM.

Richard Qu, CEO of LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "We are thrilled to share our technology with mobile service providers worldwide during MWC 2024."

For the duration of the event, attendees will have the unique opportunity for one-on-one discussions with LEAX's CEO, Richard Qu, and Vice President of Sales, Jim Berridge. These discussions will provide insight into the groundbreaking products showcased at the largest telecommunications show globally.

To delve deeper into LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM's innovative offerings, visit

.

Media Contact: Margaret McKoin

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1+ 817-403-0866

SOURCE LEAX