Grupo Comercial Chedraui's 4Q'23 Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui is pleased to invite you to discuss our 4Q'23 results.
Presented by:
Antonio Chedraui Eguía
CEO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Carlos Smith Mathas
CEO, Chedraui USA
Humberto Tafolla Núñez
CFO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui
Arturo Velázquez Díaz
IRO
We will publish our 4Q'23 earnings release on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 aftermarket hours.
Date
Wednesday, February 21st, 2024
10:00 am (EST)
9:00 am (Mexico City CT)
Conference Call
Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982
Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034
Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780
Webcast
