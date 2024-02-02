               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Grupo Comercial Chedraui's 4Q'23 Conference Call


2/2/2024 4:45:51 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chedraui: 4Q'23 Results

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui is pleased to invite you to discuss our 4Q'23 results.



Presented by:

Antonio Chedraui Eguía

CEO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Carlos Smith Mathas

CEO, Chedraui USA

Humberto Tafolla Núñez

CFO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Arturo Velázquez Díaz

IRO


We will publish our 4Q'23 earnings release on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 aftermarket hours.

Date

Wednesday, February 21st, 2024
10:00 am (EST)
9:00 am (Mexico City CT)

Conference Call
Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982
Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034
Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780

Webcast

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

