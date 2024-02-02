Milagro Pharmaceuticals Opens New Clinic In Mexico City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Clinic in La Condesa Mexico City

Milagro Pharmaceuticals opens new clinic in La Condesa one of Mexico City's best neighborhoods

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Milagro Pharmaceuticals is proud to announce the opening of a new clinic in one of México's City's best neighborhoods "La Condesa" where they will be able to continue bringing great quality physical therapy to their customers as well as introduce their new RGNR-8 cell therapy technology.Milagro Healing Clinic (MHC) is a state of the art facility that will allow them to grow in a city of more than 22 Million people by treating people with alternative medicines like CBDXTRA, Frequency, Vibration, etc. Milagro is positioned to open 2 more clinics this year in very affluent neighborhoods of the city.Milagro Pharmaceuticals began with a philosophy to discover novel wellness products and improved systems to deliver optimal health options to the public. They searched for a team of professionals who believed that it's better to stay healthy and prevent disease with frequent positive natural energy than to treat illness after years of neglect and drug only treatment. They began to attract people and ventures that resonated with their desire to contribute true value to others through natural resources. Their criteria evolved into sourcing products that are readily available and naturally occurring in nature that can produce vibrant life giving benefits to a global market. Blue ocean strategy is about creating a new demand in an uncharted market space. Early discovery, low cost management, and swift acceleration to market make the competition irrelevant. A first mover into a Blue Ocean can become the Category King and capture as much as 90% of an emerging market. Milagro will focus on“Blue Ocean” ventures that explore fresh perspectives on adding exponential value to quality of life. Milagro is taking a deep dive into the Blue Ocean of how bodies heal themselves with simple natural remedies that have been waiting for centuries to be rediscovered. The wisdom of our ancestors had already tapped into the healing power of natural frequencies that exist in nature, harmonize with our bodies, and vibrate life giving energy into all living beings. If you had to crystalize the foundational driving force for Milagro it could be summed up by three words: Frequency, Harmony, and Vibration.

