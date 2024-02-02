Earth Power Products: A New Name In Sustainable Sanitation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sanipro Partners, a global leader in sourcing and supplying health, hygiene, and sanitation solutions, is rebranding to Earth Power Products.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sanipro Partners, a global leader in sourcing and supplying health, hygiene, and sanitation solutions, has today announced its rebranding to Earth Power Products. This significant change marks a new chapter in the company's mission to provide safer, more effective, and environmentally friendly sanitation solutions.Earth Power Products, born from the vision of CEO Jay Feilen and Co-Founder Steven Ivans, has its roots deeply entrenched in the years leading up to the 2020 pandemic. During a time of global crisis, Sanipro Partners stood out by sourcing crucial sanitation and PPE resources when many domestic suppliers faltered. This journey has now culminated in the creation of Earth Power Products, a brand dedicated to shaping a cleaner, safer world."Our transformation from Sanipro Partners to Earth Power Products isn't just a change in name; it's a reflection of our evolution and commitment to a healthier planet. We've harnessed the power of nature and science to bring forward solutions that are not only effective but also safe for our children, pets, and the environment. This rebranding marks a new era where we continue to build on our past success, envisioning a future where cleanliness and sustainability go hand in hand," said Jay Feilen, CEO of Earth Power Products.Introducing Earth Power Products – The Future of CleanEarth Power Products aims to revolutionize sanitation across various sectors by offering 100% all-natural, non-toxic Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) based products. These solutions are food-safe, child-safe, pet-friendly, and free from harsh chemicals. The brand's flagship product, EP500, is ready to use and compatible with various application methods like cool mist humidifiers, electrostatic sprayers, and both low-volume and high-power sprayers."By harnessing the innate power of Hypochlorous Acid, a germicidal agent naturally produced by the human body, we are bringing the power of nature's own defense mechanism to every household and business," adds Feilen.A Commitment to Sustainability and ScienceIn line with its vision for a greener future, Earth Power Products ensures its solutions are environmentally friendly. The 100% organic solution is non-toxic, and the company's commitment to sustainability extends to its packaging – all shipping boxes and bottles are recyclable.Proven by science, the effectiveness of Hypochlorous Acid in killing germs and preventing disease spread is well-documented. Earth Power Products leverages advanced technology to produce HOCl outside of the human body, offering a disinfectant that is less irritating and corrosive than traditional chemicals, yet powerful against pathogens.Global Reach, Local ImpactWhile Earth Power Products' formula is made in the USA, the organization's influence is global, thanks to decades of established relationships with clients and distributors worldwide. This network allows Earth Power Products to deliver the best products at competitive prices, with a focus on taking care of people and the bottom line simultaneously.To learn more, please visit earthpowerproducts

