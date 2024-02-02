83 Organizations Urge Governor Shapiro To Fund Pennsylvania's Whole-Home Repairs Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

83 Groups Join Sign-On Letter Led by the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance in Anticipation of February 6 Budget Address

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance (KEEA ) submitted a letter to the Shapiro administration this Friday urging funding support for Pennsylvania's groundbreaking Whole-Home Repairs Program. KEEA, a 501(c)6 trade organization representing Pennsylvania's energy efficiency industry, drafted and submitted the letter featuring 83 sign-ons from businesses and nonprofits who work in Pennsylvania. The letter and a complete list of signatories are available at keealliance/whole-home-repairs .The Whole-Home Repairs Program provides funding to establish a one-stop shop in each county in our Commonwealth for essential home repairs, weatherization, and adaptive modifications, while simultaneously building up our local workforce and adding new family-sustaining jobs in a growing field. While KEEA and other advocates celebrated initial Whole-Home Repairs funding included in the 2022 budget, its lack of 2023 funding makes 2024 funding decisions even more pressing. Governor Shapiro has an opportunity to express his support for this important program during his February 6th budgetary address. A February 2 PA Senate hearing featuring homeowner stories on the first year of Whole-Home Repairs (viewable at ) further emphasized the need for this program.KEEA Executive Director Jeaneen Zappa shared this statement:“Too many Pennsylvanians who are otherwise eligible for existing assistance programs are deferred from cost-saving energy efficiency programs because their homes are in disrepair. The innovative Whole-Home Repairs Program helps Pennsylvanians stay warm, safe, and dry in homes they can afford. This is especially vital in a state with old housing stock, where almost 300,000 homes need critical repairs.“As representatives of 66 businesses and partner organizations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey's energy efficiency industry-a sector responsible for almost 70,000 Commonwealth jobs in 2023-the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance urges Governor Shapiro to prioritize Whole-Home Repairs funding in upcoming budget discussions. KEEA and the dozens of local organizations joining us know that this program benefits our state's economy, our homes, our communities, and our climate.”About the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance and the Energy Efficiency Alliance of New Jersey:The Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance (KEEA) and the Energy Efficiency Alliance of New Jersey (EEA-NJ) are a joint 501(c)6 trade organization representing 66 member businesses and collaborating organizations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Their shared mission is to champion energy efficiency as the foundation of a clean, just, and resilient energy economy. KEEA and EEA-NJ envision a world in which energy efficiency anchors all efforts to meet our ongoing energy needs, improve health and comfort, promote energy equity, and protect our climate.

