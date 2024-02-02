Bit Brother Limited Receives Notice Of Delisting From Nasdaq

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Brother Limited ("Bit Brother, " "We" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BETS ), today announced that it has received a notice (the“Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on January 30, 2024 notifying the Company that the Nasdaq Staff (“Staff”) had determined to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq in accordance with its authority under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101. Nasdaq based its determination upon concerns raised by the issuance of certain warrants with cashless exercise provisions in two registered offerings by the Company on October 25, 2023 and December 5, 2023 and the associated public interest concerns raised by such transactions.

The notice has no immediate impact on the Company's listing and trading, as Nasdaq has granted the Company a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”) scheduled to be held on February 27, 2024 (the“Hearing”). Nasdaq will continue to stay any suspension or delisting action pending the completion of the hearing process. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company's request to demonstrate compliance of continued listing requirement or that the Company will be able meet the continued listing requirement during any compliance period or in the future. If the Panel does not grant the Company's request to demonstrate compliance, its ordinary shares will be subject to delisting and the liquidity and marketability of the Company's ordinary shares would be adversely affected.

As previously disclosed on November 15, 2023, the Company had received a delisting notice from Nasdaq based upon the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii) (the“Bid Price Rules”), as the Company's securities had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for 11 consecutive trading days from October 26 through November 9, 2023. On January 30, 2024, the Company received a notice of compliance with the Bid Price Rules.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a delisting notification.

About Bit Brother Limited

Bit Brother Ltd is a multifaceted corporation with operations spanning business management in China and blockchain and cryptocurrency ventures in the United States. Within the U.S. jurisdiction, the company strategically manages and integrates cryptocurrency mining facilities. With a dedicated team of specialists, company has successfully expanded two mining ventures and is committed to further growth. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website ( ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bit Brother Limited

Contact: ... , +86-0731-82290658