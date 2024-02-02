Seth Schuknecht Appointed General Counsel, Corporate Secretary And Chief Compliance Officer Of Cavco Industries, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Cavco") is pleased to announce that effective February 13, 2024, Seth Schuknecht will be the company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer.



Mr. Schuknecht brings a strong background in securities law, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, risk management and complex commercial transactions. Most recently from 2021 to 2024, he was Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Hagerty, Inc., a publicly traded global specialty vehicle insurance company. From 2019 to 2021, Mr. Schuknecht served as Corporate Counsel for securities, corporate governance and M&A at online automotive retailer Carvana and prior to that practiced law at international law firms Squire Patton Boggs LLP and DLA Piper LLP. Before attending law school, he served in the United States Navy as an officer and Naval Aviator from 1999 to 2009.

“I'm very excited to welcome Seth to Cavco,” said Bill Boor, Cavco President and CEO.“He has deep experience in all aspects of corporate law. His character and collaborative approach will be a great fit for our company. I'm looking forward to working with him as Cavco continues to grow and focuses on providing needed, affordable housing solutions.”

After 5 years with Cavco, current Cavco General Counsel, Mickey R. Dragash ("Mick"), has decided to leave. Mr. Dragash is committed to helping ensure a smooth transition.

“Mick came to Cavco at a critical time and under his leadership significant improvements were achieved in legal department administration, corporate policies, compliance practices and regulatory reporting,” said Mr. Boor.“He also played an important role in Cavco's dramatic growth. I'm grateful for his partnership and deeply appreciate his continuing assistance during the transition. I wish Mick the best in his future endeavors.”

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

