Platform Pro Partners With OMG Roofing Products To Introduce Innovative Non-Invasive Roof HVAC Stand Assembly

- Cully CangelosiLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant development for the roofing industry, Platform Pro and OMG Roofing Products (OMG) have announced a partnership that brings to the market the first non-invasive roof HVAC stand assembly. This innovative solution is specifically designed to handle uplift, shear, and compressive forces, marking a pivotal advancement in roofing technology and installation methods.The collaboration has resulted in the integration of the OMG PowerGrip Universal Roof Mount with the Platform Pro FR Roof Stand, a combination designed for low slope HVAC roof stands. The OMG PowerGrip Universal Roof Mount, recognized for its robust performance, is directly installed over the roof membrane and insulation assembly down to the structural roof deck. Subsequently, the legs of the Platform Pro FR Stand are securely attached to the OMG PowerGrip Universal Roof Mount, ensuring a stable and reliable foundation for HVAC systems.A key feature of this assembly is the method by which the roofing membrane system is flashed to the 11⁄2 inch diameter legs of the Platform Pro FR Stand, adhering to the roof manufacturer's standard roofing detailing. This meticulous process guarantees a seamless integration with the existing roof assembly, thereby enhancing the overall integrity and durability of the roofing system.This groundbreaking assembly enables the installation of roof HVAC stands without necessitating the removal or replacement of the existing roof assembly. This not only simplifies the installation process but also preserves the integrity of the roofing system. Once installation is complete, the assembly is eligible for warranty under the standard roof manufacturers' warranty for the roof system assembly, providing added assurance of quality and reliability.Cully Cangelosi , owner of Platform Pro in Louisiana, emphasized the importance of this partnership and the benefits it brings to the industry. "This collaboration between Platform Pro and OMG Roofing Products represents a leap forward in our commitment to innovation and excellence in roofing solutions. By combining the strengths of the OMG PowerGrip Universal Roof Mount with our FR Roof Stand, we are setting new standards for efficiency, safety, and reliability in HVAC installations on roofs. This solution not only addresses the critical challenges of managing uplift, shear, and compressive forces but also ensures a non-invasive installation process that maintains the integrity of the existing roof system."The OMG PowerGrip Universal Roof Mount and Platform Pro FR Stand assembly will be showcased at the International Roofing Exposition (IRE) taking place at the Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 6-8, 2024, Center Hall. This event will provide attendees with an opportunity to firsthand experience the innovative features and benefits of this unique roof HVAC stand assembly.The partnership between Platform Pro and OMG Roofing Products is a testament to their dedication to advancing roofing technology and solutions. By addressing the complex needs of the industry with innovative and practical solutions, they are paving the way for safer, more efficient, and non-invasive installations of HVAC systems on roofs.This development is expected to have a profound impact on the roofing industry, offering a viable solution that enhances the durability and reliability of roofing systems while accommodating the critical need for non-invasive HVAC installations. The introduction of this assembly is a step towards addressing the evolving challenges of the industry, demonstrating the commitment of Platform Pro and OMG Roofing Products to innovation, quality, and the advancement of roofing technology.Attendees of the International Roofing Exposition are encouraged to visit the showcase to explore the features and applications of the OMG PowerGrip Universal Roof Mount and Platform Pro FR Stand assembly. This presentation will offer valuable insights into the practical benefits and installation processes of this innovative solution, marking a significant milestone in the roofing industry's journey towards more efficient, reliable, and non-invasive roofing solutions.For further information, industry professionals and interested parties are invited to attend the International Roofing Exposition, where detailed demonstrations and discussions will provide a comprehensive overview of this revolutionary roofing solution.

