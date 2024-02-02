Planterra Wins Top Industry Award For The Interior Landscapes In Michigan And Wisconsin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Honored with two Platinum awards at the Tropical Plant Industry Expo in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

WEST BLOOMFIELD,

Mich., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planterra , a national expert and leader in the specialty of interior landscaping , earned top honors from the International

Plantscapes Awards at the Tropical Plant Industry Expo in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, winning the Platinum Award for the interior plantings at the Michigan Central Station's Book Depository in Detroit and the conservatory garden at the Hickory Hill Academy, in Madison.



"These projects are a testament to our dedication to integrating nature and

biophilic design within spaces of innovation," says Shane Pliska, President of Planterra.

The interior planting installation at the Ford Motor Company-owned Book Depository is noteworthy for the design of planters containing dramatic giant tropical tree ferns that would be more typical of a botanical garden in Hawaii than an innovation hub in Detroit. The soft,

featherlike fawns humanize the center of the 270,000-square-foot facility, home to Detroit's mobility tech community.

The Hickory Hill Academy in Madison, Wisconsin, won accolades for being the largest installation of interior plantings at a k-8 school in the USA.



Hickory Hill's leadership's commitment to incorporating biophilia into a learning environment and installing a planting plan directly connected to an educational program impressed the interior landscape industry by setting an example of fostering a holistic and enriching educational experience.

Planterra not only assisted in the design of both projects but also managed the procurement, installation, and maintenance plans.

"Our design-build projects are not only beautiful but turn-key with maintenance in mind," says Pliska.

ABOUT

PLANTERRA

Founded in 1973, Planterra is among the first companies in North America to specialize in interior landscaping and is a leading provider of greenery to Fortune 500 corporate campuses, hospitality and retail organizations, and intuitions throughout the USA.

Learn more at Planterra .

