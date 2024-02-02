TEAMSTERS AT SANITARY SERVICE COMPANY OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local 231 Members Secure Significant Pay Raises, Pension Increases

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 231 have overwhelmingly ratified a four-year collective bargaining agreement with Sanitary Service Company. The new contract covers more than 80 drivers, mechanics, transfer station, and toter-washer workers.

"I feel this is a great contract," said Dean Simpson, a residential driver and member of Local 231. "The new agreement merges everyone into one deal. We locked in our health care, secured a good pension, and will see significant wage increases."

The groundbreaking agreement establishes a new standard for waste haulers in Whatcom and Skagit counties. Notable provisions include compensation for drivers who float between routes, recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday, substantial wage and pension increases, and a requirement for payment to bid drivers who are reassigned to different routes.

"This agreement establishes a new benchmark for other solid waste workers in our region," said Rich Ewing, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 231. "We're thankful for securing substantial benefits for our members and extend our appreciation to Sanitary Services Company for signaling positive change to both our members and our community. Undoubtedly, this contract will be life-changing for these families."

Sanitary Services Company is Whatcom County's largest full-service garbage and recycling company. The new collective bargaining agreement covers all eligible bargaining unit employees at the company.













Teamsters Local 231 represents over 2,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Whatcom and Skagit counties. For more information, go to 231teamsters/ .

