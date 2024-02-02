Free2move Unlocks New Services And Revenue Streams For Dealerships, At NADA, Las Vegas, February 1-4

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Free2move, the leading provider of car-sharing services, is revolutionizing the automotive industry with its innovative dealership program. By offering dealerships new services and revenue streams, Free2move is defining the future of mobility.



Automobiles play a significant role in controlling carbon footprints, and Free2move recognizes the importance of providing consumers with a wide range of choices. As the center of advancement for sustainability, Europe has embraced car-sharing as the most sustainable automotive option. This groundbreaking approach has proven to reduce the number of cars on the road, improve traffic flow, and create more consciously mapped-out trips, significantly reducing the impact automobiles have on the planet. Car-sharing is also an ideal option for customers to access premium vehicles without the long-term commitment car ownership entails.



Free2move is at the forefront of the car-sharing movement. Dedicated to a sustainable future, Free2move is empowering dealerships with new programs for customers and new revenue streams for dealerships.



The dealer can now build his fleet from his inventory in particular through a sublease program thanks to which this fleet is financed by Free2move making the initial investment close to 0. This presents a unique opportunity to reach young customers and enhance their experience by providing access to vehicles they would not be able to purchase. And by participating in the Free2move dealership program, dealerships gain access to fleet management tools and dedicated support from the Free2move team.



The dealership program is namedFree2move Mobility Operator. The Mobility Operators allows dealerships to put their vehicles into rent and car subscription services, expanding their offerings to customers. This program includes special access to Stellantis vehicles to build up its fleet and increased online visibility.



To learn more about the Free2move dealership program, visit the Free2move team at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) conference or contact Garrett Weyrich, Head of Franchise - VaaS Solutions NA Free2move at ....



About Free2move

Free2move offers a complete and unique mobility ecosystem for its private and professional customer:s around the world. Free2move relies on data and technology to put the customer experience at the heart of its business to reinvent mobility. Free2move takes a mobility marketplace approach, offering a range of services to meet the diverse travel needs of its customers - from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing, car rental, car subscription as well as mobile parking services.. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and is part of the global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. Free2move in numbers: more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces.

