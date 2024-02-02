Dr. Danielle Cox Honored With Sweetwater Clifton City Spirit Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hub International, AVP Karen Stevenson, Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, Dr. Cox & Larry Johnson courtesy of NY Knicks

- Dr. Danielle Cox, CEONEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Knicks' recent triumph securing their 9th consecutive win was not the sole cause for celebration in the city last night. Dr. Danielle Cox, the trailblazing CEO of Oliver Scholars, was bestowed with the prestigious Sweetwater Clifton 'City Spirit' Award in a ceremony that took place at Madison Square Garden.The Sweetwater Clifton 'City Spirit' Award, named after the iconic Knicks legend Nat“Sweetwater” Clifton, is a tribute to local heroes who have made substantial contributions to their community. The award specifically recognizes individuals who embody the spirit and values of the legendary Knickerbocker.Dr. Danielle Moss Cox, at the helm of Oliver Scholars, was selected for the 2024 Sweetwater Award as the city entered Black History Month . This lifetime achievement acknowledgment underscores her exceptional leadership, dedicated service, and unwavering commitment to transforming lives and creating opportunities for others.In a momentous decision reflecting the essence of the award, Dr. Cox has designated Oliver Scholars as the recipient of the accompanying $10,000 prize. This choice underscores her profound belief in the organization's mission and manifests a tangible commitment to its sustained success. Celebrating her 5-year anniversary as CEO, Dr. Cox expressed deep gratitude, stating, "Being given the Sweetwater Award by my hometown team, in the city where I was born and grew up, is a tremendous honor. Everything I've ever done or accomplished in my career has been in service to racial justice and equity. To even be mentioned in the same sentence as Nat Clifton is a huge achievement. I couldn't be more grateful."To watch the event, click here:The Sweetwater Clifton 'City Spirit' Award serves as a poignant acknowledgment of Oliver Scholars' enduring commitment to empowering dreams and transforming lives.About Oliver Scholars: Empowering DreamsSince its inception, Oliver Scholars has been a beacon for high-achieving Black and Latinx students, dedicating itself to fostering success. The organization proudly showcases a legacy of achievements:.Approximately $9 million in financial aid to Scholars annually through partner schools..Achieving a remarkable 91% acceptance rate to U.S. News & World Report top-100 colleges and universities for the Class of 2023..Ensuring a 100% high school graduation rate for Scholars..Supporting 96% of Scholars who report increased academic preparedness due to their association with Oliver Scholars..Historically, over 30% of Scholars have gained admission to Ivy League universities.For more information about Oliver Scholars, its transformative work, and how to get involved, visit .Media Contact:Moshe CroneCommunications & Marketing Director...212-430-5980 ext. 1112

