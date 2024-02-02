Babin Law Leads The Charge For Human Trafficking Victims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Babin Law, LLC asked a panel of federal judges to consolidate lawsuits across the country brought on behalf of human sex trafficking victims / survivors against seven of the largest hotel companies in the country--Wyndham, Choice, G6, Red Roof Inn, IHG, Best Western, and Sonesta. These lawsuits allege that these hotels make millions of dollars every year by providing rooms where women and children are forced to have sex for money. No person should ever have to endure the unthinkable horrors these victims / survivors endured in their hotel rooms. Yet, countless victims suffer every day in the rooms of these hotel's branded properties.



This historic filing represents an opportunity for thousands of victims / survivors of sex trafficking to band together for the first time and hold hotels accountable for turning a blind eye to the atrocities of human sex trafficking. For decades, these hotels have ignored this rampant epidemic and failed to implement any meaningful policies or procedures to address the problem. If the cases are consolidated, it will provide a safe harbor for victims / survivors to pursue justice. No longer would victims / survivors have to bring claims on their own in far flung jurisdictions across the country, where the law is unpredictable, and the courts may lack understanding about the complexities of human sex trafficking. If the judge panel consolidates the hotel cases, victims / survivors seeking justice can bring their claims in one court, and the judge appointed to oversee the cases can manage his or her docket with processes and procedures that are trauma informed, victim centric, uniform, and predictable. Moreover, if consolidated, victims / survivors can speak out by filing a case, and the sum of their voices will put enough pressure on these hotel companies to effect true and meaningful change--the type of change that would save countless lives of women and children trapped in sex trafficking.



Babin Law, LLC has a nationally recognized human trafficking practice. The firm filed the first TVPRA case against hotels and has filed roughly half of the civil TVPRA cases ever. Babin Law, LLC is proud to represent thousands of courageous and brave victims /survivors and to fight for them every day in court.

Steven C Babin

Babin Law, LLC

+ +1 6147618800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok