Indian Singer Was Attacked For Controversy Over Selfie With A Fan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Bollywood's renowned singer Sonu Nigam and his friend were assaulted during his three-day concert held in Chembur, Mumbai on Monday.

The attack happened in a controversy over taking selfies with the singer, ANI, the Indian news agency reported. Sonu Nigam's friend has sustained injuries and has been hospitalized, whereas, Sonu is fine, and he has registered a case against the attacker.

Times of India newspaper has reported that the son of an Indian politician attacked Sonu Nagum on Monday, in which one of the singer's security guards and his friend were thrown away from the stage. Rabbani Khan, son of Ghulam Mustafa Khan, the famous classic Indian singer was also thrown away from the stage and sustained injuries.

The accused attacker, Swapneel Faterpekar was angry that he was not allowed to take a selfie with the famous Indian singer. Swapnil Faterpekar is the son of Prakash Fatarpekar, a representative of the people in the Indian parliament.

The festival is going on in Chembur for three days. Sonu was there for a music concert. It is also reported that Sonu was shocked after the incident and asked the law enforcement agencies to punish the attacker to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Following the incident, some Indian artists and singers describe the attack as a complete disrespect for the Bollywood industry and expressed their deep anger regarding the matter.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram