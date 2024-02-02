UNDP Appoints New Resident Representative For Jamaica

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KINGSTON, Jamaica – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced the appointment of Kishan Khoday as resident representative for Jamaica, effective 22 January 2024.

As Resident Representative based at the UNDP Multi-Country Office in Jamaica, Khoday also represents UNDP in Belize, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Khoday, a Canadian national of Indian descent, presented his credentials to minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, senator Kamina Johnson Smith today at the ministry, officially marking the start of his tour of duty.

In welcoming the new resident representative, minister Johnson Smith highlighted the fruitful cooperation between Jamaica and the UNDP, particularly in poverty reduction, climate change, disaster risk management, coral reef protection, and advancing gender equality. She said these efforts are pivotal for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, showcasing the depth of the multilateral partnership and shared commitment to a sustainable future.

Khoday pledged continuing support for Jamaica's development aspirations anchored on an inclusive and sustainable approach that leaves no one behind.

He said that through UNDP's current Country Programme (CP) in Jamaica (2022-2026), UNDP offers a strategic approach to combating multidimensional poverty and advancing climate resilient, nature-based pathways, leveraging UNDP's capacities in innovation, digitalization, and sustainable finance.

“As we near the 50th anniversary of UNDPs presence in Jamaica, I look forward to building on our long-standing history and expanding cooperation in a way that builds resilience to multi-dimensional crises and the many pressing challenges facing local communities across Jamaica and the region. This includes our partnerships in Jamaica for social inclusion and resilience; citizen safety, justice and the rule of law; gender equality and community empowerment; climate resilience and natural resource security,” he stated.

Khoday has served with UNDP for 25 years, having coordinated over US $1 billion in country programming to help partners and communities around the world advance inclusive and sustainable development pathways. This included tours of duty with UNDP Country Offices in China, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia and with UNDP's regional offices for the Middle East and North Africa based in Egypt and Jordan.

Prior to joining the UN, Khoday worked with government and community organizations in his home countries of Canada and India on issues of poverty reduction, ecological resilience, and community empowerment.

Khoday is a scientist and lawyer, holding a Juris Doctorate specializing in constitutional, international, and environmental law; a Master of Science in natural resource management focused on land and water systems, and a Bachelor of Science in agriculture specializing in biodiversity and ecological change.

The UNDP resident representative is a frequent speaker at international conferences and policy dialogues on the development agenda and a recognized thought leader on strategic issues such as climate change, ecosystem resilience, constitutionalism, postcolonial and decolonial theory, and resilience-based approaches to development, having published extensively on these and other issues.

UNDP works in about 170 countries and territories, helping to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities and exclusion, and build resilience so countries can sustain progress. Browse or follow at @UNDP.

The post UNDP appoints new resident representative for Jamaica appeared first on Caribbean News Global .