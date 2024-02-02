UK's Newest Influencer Management Agency Makes Its Clients Millions

(MENAFN- Pressat) Britain's newest influencer management agency has made its clients millions since it launched last year.

The Rebel Agency has also opened the UK's first Playboy Mansion-style content creation mansion – and is on the way to expanding its brand and content hubs in the US and beyond.

It has also launched the 'Rebel Island', where creators can create content worth fortunes in exotic locations.

The agency's mission is to provide a safe space for the world's best digital creators to maximise their profits individually and as a collective.

It does this by:

. Providing creators with an in-house mental health specialist

. Giving them access to our Accounting4Creators finance service

. Bringing them together as a community

Rebel's CEO is Jordan Smith, a 29-year-old digital entrepreneur with eight years' marketing experience who has worked with brands including Love Island and Red Bull.



He said:“Our Rebel creators don't want to be constrained by the idea of working 9–5 jobs – hence the name.



“And we want to give them space to do this as safely as possible.



“We have turned our clients into the top 1% of earners on platforms including Instagram and OnlyFans, and this is only the start for them and the agency.”



Rebel's clients include scores of social media's highest earners, and it is currently focusing our efforts on nurturing its growing community of OnlyFans creators.



Rebel has steered many of its clients from having virtually zero subscribers to becoming part of the top 1 per cent of all OnlyFans creators.



In the last six months, its rise and clients have been covered in outlets including the New York Post, Yahoo, the Daily Star, Mail Online and The Sun.



Jordan added:“Our clients have had their lives changed, with most being able to ditch the 9-5 grind as their content creation makes them six – and seven – figure annual salaries.

“Most have bought their own properties in their early 20s – and some have paid off their parents' mortgages and debts.”

Rebel's clients are regularly brought together for its content generation days, held in stately homes and glamorous locations around the world.



They allow the company's community to get together and create weeks' worth of content in a few days – separately and as a collective.



Rebel also offers an accounting service that shows its clients how – and where – to invest their earnings at a time when many online creators are struggling to find a bank to house their earnings from the platform, despite its top earners reaching eye-watering earnings of up to £20million per month.



Jordan added:“Our influencers agency focuses on creating a safe space and caring community for creators.



“We have an in-house mental health specialist available to them for regular check- ins to ensure they are keeping themselves healthy and safe amid the pressures of their job.



“They can easily be sucked into a 24/7 cycle of content creation and answering fans and sponsorship demands, and we give them a blueprint for creating a work/life balance.



“The Rebel Agency also gives them personal financial guidance through legitimately paying taxes, supporting with budgeting and setting up a limited company through our accounting service Accounting4Creators.



“It also guides them to create a strong financial future.



“Our ethos is creating as safe a space as possible for our clients while maximising their income – and having fun along the way.”



Jordan started his career in public relations and sales in Mallorca during summer holidays from university, before he launched his first marketing agency in 2015.



He won social enterpriser of the year award at Sheffield Hallam University for his online Defeat The Street campaign to help the homeless.



Jordan went on to create the tech start-up STARDM, which raised over £1million in funding.



He was also the co-founder of the Tsunam1 influencer club, which hosts influencer parties and has partnered with brands such as Love Island and Red Bull.



His Rebel agency was born from his frustration at seeing content creators treated as money-generating commodities by influencer agencies, instead of as creatives whose careers need nurturing.



Contact ... about your content needs and interview requests with Jordan and our clients and we will immediately get back to you.