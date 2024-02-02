Loren Ridinger's Blueprint For Success Tour Expands To New Cities After Nationwide Demand

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) NATIONWIDE, Jan. 02, 2024 – Fresh off the heels of a spectacularly successful first phase, Loren Ridinger's Blueprint for Success Tour is set to ignite ambitious entrepreneurs in new cities across the country. After captivating audiences in Tampa, FL; Charlotte, NC; New York City, NY; and Philadelphia, PA with sold-out events, the momentum continues as Loren, a trailblazer in e-commerce and an icon in entrepreneurial leadership, prepares to take her empowering message to the West Coast and the heart of Texas.

The next phase of the tour is eagerly awaited in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara, Central Valley, CA; Phoenix, AZ; and Dallas and Houston, TX - with translation options now available in select cities. Brace for an unforgettable experience as Loren brings her unique blend of wisdom, passion, and practical advice to a city near you:



Los Angeles, California: Feb. 12, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

San Diego, California: Feb 15, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Santa Clara, California: Feb. 17, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Central Valley, California: Feb. 18, 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Phoenix, Arizona: Feb. 19, 7:00–9:00 p.m.

Dallas, Texas: Feb. 21, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Houston, Texas: Feb. 22, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Loren's Blueprint to Outstanding Success and Empowerment

Loren's journey is one of grit, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of her dreams. Co-founding Market America | SHOP 31 years ago alongside her husband JR Ridinger, she has redefined the landscape of e-commerce and entrepreneurship. Her story is not just one of success but of transformation - a blueprint that has inspired thousands to break through barriers and achieve their highest aspirations.

Each session in the Blueprint for Success Tour is a deep dive into the strategies that propelled Loren to the pinnacle of success. Attendees leave not just with inspiration but with actionable insights to turn their dreams into reality. The overwhelming response from the initial cities underscores the transformative impact of Loren's message.





Prepare to be inspired, challenge your limits, and embark on a journey of personal and professional growth. The next chapter of the Blueprint for Success Tour is about to begin, and you won't want to miss it.

About Market America Worldwide | SHOP

Market America Worldwide | SHOP is a global leader in e-commerce and product brokerage, specializing in One-to-One Marketing and the creator of the Isotonix® health brand. Founded in 1992, the company offers a unique business model for entrepreneurs and an enhanced shopping experience for consumers.

