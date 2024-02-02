Professional Development Of Leadership Roles Of Latino Managers In Corporate America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Factors Influencing the Professional Development of Latino Managers in Corporate America and Their Transition to Leadership Roles

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monarch is happy to announce the recently authorised research plan by Doctor of Business Administration Candidate Ms. Marlene Gonzalez, addressing the factors influencing the professional development of Latino managers within corporate America as they transition into leadership roles.The Latino market in the U.S. has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in 2021. The Latino community significantly influences the economic framework in the United States. In relation to this, corporate strategy firms underscore the need for enhanced Latino representation in leadership roles within the American corporate landscape. It is understood that increased representation could bolster economic contributions and cultivate better organizational relations with communities. Recent studies examine the challenges Latinos face in their attempts at leadership roles. The research suggests that neuroscience, neuroplasticity and neuropsychology might significantly influence strategic leadership development. This insight emphasizes the significance of the understanding of neuroscience for the leadership development of Latinos transitioning to higher leadership roles in corporate America. The present research attempts to identify the specific factors influencing their transition to leadership roles which hereto appears uncharted.About The Researcher:Ms. Marlene Gonzalez is a Doctor of Business Administration Candidate in Organizational Neuroscience. She holds an MBA from IESA Business School in Venezuela and a BA in Holistic Nutrition from Clayton College USA. She also holds a Business degree from the Universidad Monteávila in Venezuela. She is the Founder and the President of Life Coaching Group LLC. focusing on Leadership development and executive coaching. She leads client-related initiatives emphasizing executive coaching and accelerating leadership development solutions. Previously, she was a start-up Coach at Rev1Ventures. Senior Director of Global Training, Learning, and Development for McDonald's Corporation, Director of Operations LATAM and Managing Director & General Manager McDonald's Corp in Venezuela.About Monarch Business School :Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD , Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and Executive MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its fourth intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.

