ROGERS & ANDREWS ORTHODONTICS CELEBRATES GROVETOWN LOCATION's 1ST BIRTHDAY

GROVETOWN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATED, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics is proud to celebrate the one year anniversary of their Grovetown office location that opened in January 2023!Over the past year, the Rogers and Andrews team has grown and achieved a number of milestones. Dr. Andrews, our Board-Certified orthodontist, achieved the highest distinction possible in Invisalign experience. As a Diamond Plus Invisalign provider, Dr. Andrews is now recognized in the Top 1% of all Invisalign orthodontists in the nation.The Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics team has over 100 years of experience, and Dr. Andrews recently celebrated his 17-year anniversary with the practice! The whole team is known for providing exceptional care and creating a positive experience at every visit.Giving Back to the CommunityLast year, the practice donated toys to the Christmas House. This helped several local families provide gifts for their children during the holidays. They have also supported their local Girl Scouts since 2014 as well as organized art contests for local elementary schools.The team also hosted a booth with Kid Jam, an exciting one-day kid expo that brings kids, parents and community members together. Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics is always looking for ways to support and give back to the community.Using the Latest TechnologiesRogers & Andrews Orthodontics is a digital orthodontic practice. They utilize iTero® intraoral scanners, digital x-rays and 3D technology.A Growing TeamThe practice is also proud to announce that the Grovetown team is growing, adding two new team members in its first year! Roxanne is their new Insurance Coordinator, and Ariel is their new Orthodontic Assistant.Your Free ConsultationRogers & Andrews Orthodontics offers the community a free consultation and orthodontic exam at their Grovetown office or Augusta office. Patients can choose to be treated with Invisalign clear aligners or Damon® Ultima self-ligating braces to create their beautiful new smile.Take the first step to transform your smile today! Schedule your complimentary consultation by calling (706) 733-1182 or visiting our website.About Rogers & Andrews OrthodonticsDr. Lee Andrews II is committed to providing personalized orthodontic treatment for children, teens and adults in Augusta and Grovetown, Georgia. Dr. Andrews is a board-certified orthodontic specialist who personally sees each patient at every appointment. Our practice offers cutting edge treatment options, including braces, Invisalign aligners, and appliances to help modify jaw growth. We work together with patients and families to design and create beautiful smiles that last a lifetime. For more information, visit .

