(MENAFN- Baystreet) District, Intrepid at 52-Week Highs on News

Playmaker, Vext at 52-Week Highs on NewsCelestica, Spectral, CGI Among Stocks at 52-Week Highs on NewsBuildDirect, Gatekeeper at 52-Week Highs on NewsSintana Reaches 52-Week High on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, February 2, 2024







Brookfield, Gabriel at 52-Week Highs on News Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BBU) hit a new 52-week high of $30.75 Friday. Brookfield Business Partners reported net income of $1.4 Billion in the QuarterBrookfield Business Corporation Class A Exchangeable Subordinate Voting Shares (T) Brookfield Business Corporation reported net income of $1.4 Billion in the Quarter.Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Friday. Gabriel Resources previously announced that the arbitral tribunal in its World Bank International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes claim against Romania must issue its final decision to the parties on or before March 12.Aton Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.48 Friday. No news stories available today.Black Diamond Group Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.20 Friday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.73 Friday. No news stories available today.Beyond Oil (C) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Biorem Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Friday. No news stories available today.Condor Energies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.85 Friday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.25 Friday. No news stories available today.California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $170.12 Friday. No news stories available today.C21 Investments Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.83 Friday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Friday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.18 Friday. No news stories available today.EcoSynthetix Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.29 Friday. No news stories available today.Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Earthworks Industries Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Friday. No news stories available today.F3 Uranium Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Grown Rogue International Inc. hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Friday. No news stories available today.CGI Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $155.76 Friday. No news stories available today.Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Green Thumb Industries Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $18.42 Friday. No news stories available today.Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $11.96 Friday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $98.60 Friday. No news stories available today.Jushi Holdings Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.32 Friday. No news stories available today.Laramide Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $135.21 Friday. No news stories available today.McCoy Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.30 Friday. No news stories available today.Mega Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Friday. No news stories available today.NGEx Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.37 Friday. No news stories available today.NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.88 Friday. No news stories available today.Nova Cannabis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.65 Friday. No news stories available today.Open Text Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.30 Friday. No news stories available today.Playmaker Capital Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Russel Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.54 Friday. No news stories available today.Silverstock Metals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Sylogist Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.85 Friday. No news stories available today.Thinkific Labs Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.75 Friday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $118.50 Friday. No news stories available today.Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $15.50 Friday. No news stories available today.Ur-Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.65 Friday. No news stories available today.5N Plus Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.97 Friday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $211.80 Friday. No news stories available today.

