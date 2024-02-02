(MENAFN- Baystreet)
What to Watch on Friday
Friday's Hottest Moving Stocks
GRI Bio Skids on Pricing Public Offering
Exxon Mobil Hikes on Beating Projections
Bristol Myers Slides on Quarterly Numbers Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Glenn Wilkin - Friday, February 2, 2024
Carvana Seeks Redemption
As layoffs and cost cuts roil Wall Street, from retail and shipping to tech and media, embattled online used car sales giant Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) says its own restructuring is in the rear view.
Carvana over the last 18 months aggressively restructured its operations and debt amid bankruptcy concerns to pivot from growth to cost-cutting. They were crucial moves for the company and its largest shareholders, including CEO and Chairman Ernie Garcia III and his father, Ernie Garcia II. The two control 88% of Carvana through special voting shares.
The efforts thus far have been successful, propelling Carvana's stock last year from less than $5 per share to more than $55 to begin 2024 – marking a significant turnaround for the company, but still a far cry from the stock's all-time high of more than $370 per share reached during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company has taken $1.1 billion of annualized expenses out of the business; reduced headcounts by more than 4,000 people; and launched a new proprietary“Carli” software platform for end-to-end processing of vehicle reconditioning as well as other“AI,” or machine learning, systems for pricing and sales. The systems replaced previous processes that involved manually inputting data into separate systems or spreadsheets.
CVNA shares began Friday trading lower 74 cents, or 1.7%, to $41.79.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN02022024000212011056ID1107803615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.