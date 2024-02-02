(MENAFN- Baystreet) What to Watch on Friday

Friday, February 2, 2024

Friday's Hottest Moving Stocks

Meta Platforms (META) once again impressed Wall Street in its fourth-quarter report. The social networking giant posted revenue that was close to $1 billion above expectations.

Meta is increasing shareholder value by buying back another $50 billion in shares. It will also pay a dividend of 50 cents a share for the first time.

Apple (AAPL), whose stock showed a bearish top at nearly $200 since Dec. 2023, dropped by 3.5% last night. The firm reported $2.18 in EPS on a 2% growth in revenue to $119.6 billion. Additionally, Service revenue is at an all-time high. However, headwinds in China sales worried investors.

Amazon (AMZN) added 7.7% after posting revenue growing by 13.9% Y/Y to $170 billion. For Q1/2024, the e-commerce giant issued net sales guidance of up to $143.5 billion. It will earn between $8 billion and $12 billion in operating income. These are strong results relative to its valuation. The firm has potential margin expansion opportunities. AMZN stock should rise as it accelerates its profitability flywheel.

In the semiconductor sector, Microchip Technology (MCHP) posted revenue falling by 18.6% Y/Y to $1.77 billion. Shares will open lower after the firm issued revenue and EPS guidance below expectations for Q4. MCHP stock remains attractive after it raised its quarterly guidance by 2.5% to 45 cents a share.









