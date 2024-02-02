(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Friday's Hottest Moving Stocks
GRI Bio Skids on Pricing Public Offering
Carvana Seeks Redemption
Exxon Mobil Hikes on Beating Projections
Bristol Myers Slides on Quarterly Numbers Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Friday, February 2, 2024
What to Watch on Friday
Strong results from Meta Platforms (META) and Amazon (AMZN) will lift the indices today. Looming for markets, however, are quarterly results from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). Since oil prices trended lower in the fourth quarter, investors have low expectations for those two stocks.
Drug manufacturers Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Abbvie (ABBV) will influence markets with their results. BMY stock briefly touched a 52-week low on Thursday.
On the economic front, the markets may react to the non-farm payrolls report. Although the FOMC decided earlier this week that it would not cut rates, a strong jobs report would keep rates high. Economists expect jobs to increase by 185,000 positions, based on a poll conducted by Dow Jones. This is an unemployment rate of 3.8%.
As mentioned in previous alerts, the struggling electric vehicle market will send underlying stocks lower. Volvo (VLVLY) dumped Polestar Automotive (PSNY) on Thursday, sending the stock down by 15.67%. Polstar's loss of its primary funding from Volvo casts its future in doubt.
EV stocks with greater downside risks include Rivian (RIVN), Tesla (TSLA), Fisker (FSR), Nio (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and XPeng (XPEV). Chinese firms Li and XPeng both posted strong January delivery figures on Thursday.
Tesla's leadership may have doubts after a former heavy metal drummer won a case against the firm. The case resulted in CEO Elon Musk losing his $56 billion pay package.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN02022024000212011056ID1107803612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.