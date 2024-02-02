(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Friday, February 2, 2024
IES Falters on Reporting for Q1 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) shares sink Friday announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Revenue proved to be $634 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 10% compared with $575 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2023/ Operating income was $58.0 million, an increase of 43% compared with $40.7 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2023; operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 included a pretax gain of $13.0 million from the sale of STR Mechanical in October 2022
Net income attributable to IES of $41.0 million, an increase of 55% compared with $26.4 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2023, and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of $1.87 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $1.14 for the same quarter of fiscal 2023; net income attributable to IES and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 included an after tax gain of $9.6 million and $0.47, respectively, from the sale of STR Mechanical.
Recalls CEO Jeff Gendell,“We remain optimistic as we look to the balance of fiscal 2024, although we continue to be cautious about demand in both the single-family and multi-family housing markets served by our Residential segment, due to elevated interest rates and a general decrease in housing affordability.”
IESC shares dipped $1.90, or 2.2%, to $83.49.
