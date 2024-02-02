Indian Navy Foil Piracy Attempt On Iranian Vessel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The Indian Naval forces foiled yet another piracy attempt on the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Omari after seven pirates boarded it and held its crew hostage off the east coast of Somalia.

Upon receiving information on the attempt on January 31, the Indian Navy deployed the Ship Sharda that successfully located and intercepted the hijacked vessel, the Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"INS Sharda intercepted the vessel in early hours of second February and used her integral helo and boats to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the vessel," according to the statement.

Indian naval forces ensured successful release of the crew comprising 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals and the fishing vessel.

"The ship also undertook confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to sanitise and check on the well-being of the crew who had been held captive by the Somali pirates," it added.

The Indian defence ministry also asserted its resolve towards safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea saying relentless efforts by Indian Naval platforms deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations continue to save precious life at sea.

Indian warships had foiled earlier attempts of piracy on two Iranian fishing vessels and are actively engaged in anti-piracy operations in wake of the increasing attacks on merchant and fishing ships. (end)

