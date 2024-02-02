Candida Brown, MD, A Child Neurologist With Diablo Valley Child Neurology, Inc.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A distinguished child neurologist, Dr. Brown specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the nervous system in children. As the lead physician at Diablo Valley Child Neurology, Inc. (DVCN) in Pleasant Hill, California, she oversees the operations of child neurology consultation in the East Bay.

DVCN was established by Dr. Brown in 2011, and became affiliated with Stanford Medicine Children's Health in 2013. It is devoted to the highest quality of care for children with neurological concerns, delivered with great compassion and understanding of the issues that affect not only the patient but his or her family as well. DVCN provides a nurturing atmosphere and personalizes the patient experience every step of the way.

“If there's one thing I want families to know, it's that I truly care about their experience. From the very beginning, when they are referred to our office, to their first visit, to phone calls being answered in a timely fashion, all parts of providing excellent health care are important to me. I want families to have the best experience every step of the way.”

A 1987 graduate of Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Brown went on to perform her internship and residency at UCSF Medical Center in 1988 and 1989, respectively. She then furthered her training with a fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco in 1992.

Subsequent to her education, Dr. Brown attained board certification in neurology with special qualification in child neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to serving the professions of psychiatry and neurology.

On a professional level, Dr. Brown is an active member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons and the American Academy of Neurology.

Neurology is the branch of medicine dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of all categories of conditions and diseases involving the nervous system, which comprises the brain, the spinal cord, and the peripheral nerves. A neurologist is a medical doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating, and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system including, but not limited to, Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), concussion, epilepsy, migraine, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and stroke.

Dr. Brown attributes her success to her excellent communication skills, coupled with a profound understanding of her patients and a compassionate, empathetic approach to getting them through what can be very difficult situations.

