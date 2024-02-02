Marwa Kilani, MD, MBA, FAAHPM, A Hospice And Palliative Medicine Specialist With Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Kilani is the Medical Director of Palliative Care at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at Providence Holy Cross Foundation. Her desire to see the hospital flourish and excel motivates her to share her experiences and open opportunities for philanthropy to others.

“Providence Holy Cross is a hidden gem and being on the Board gives you a different perspective about how it engages the community. It's a commitment that reflects my values and dedication to health and well-being for me and my family.”

A 2000 graduate of the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, Dr. Kilani went on to perform her residency in internal medicine at the University of Southern California/LAC+USC Medical Center from 2000-2003.

After her residency, Dr. Kilani became a hospitalist through the SoCal Hospitalist Network and found palliative care to be a good fit. When Dr. Bernie Klein, MD, chief executive at Holy Cross Medical Center, offered her the medical director of Palliative Care at Providence Holy Cross, she accepted within ten minutes. The first project she worked on as a board member was the comfort suite for palliative care.

Board-certified in internal medicine and hospice and palliative medicine, Dr. Kilani holds the title of Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Hospice and palliative medicine is a formal subspecialty of medicine in the United States that focuses on symptom management, relief of suffering, and end-of-life care. Hospice and palliative medicine specialists are medical doctors who help prevent and relieve the suffering of patients who have a serious illness or who have only a short time left to live. They work with a team of other professionals to address the needs of both the patient and loved ones.

Among her volunteer expertise, Dr. Kilani is an Advisory Board Member of OneLegacy and a member of the Board of Directors at Class Act Community Theatre.

Happily married, she and her deeply devoted husband, who practices endocrinology at UCLA, have a wonderful family that includes twin boys.

