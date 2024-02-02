Anna Maria Meneely, DPM, AACFAS, A Podiatrist With United Medical Doctors

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 2, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Meneely, a highly skilled podiatrist, is the Director of Foot & Ankle Surgery at United Medical Doctors. She operates out of the offices in Irvine, Murrieta, Newport Beach, Temecula, and Corona, California.

Treating each patient as if they were a part of her own family, Dr. Meneely treats all conditions of the foot and ankle, including arthritis, bunions, flatfeet, nerve repair, sports-related injuries, tendon disorders, and fractures. She performs surgery ranging from minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery to complex reconstructions.

A devoted patient advocate, Dr. Meneely approaches patient care through both patient education and the latest evidence-based research. She strives to provide patients with the most advanced surgical and non-surgical treatment options that meet their desired lifestyle goals, and allow each patient to return to their optimal functional ability as quickly as possible.

Scholastically, Dr. Meneely earned her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine Degree at Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at the Rosalind Franklin School of Medicine. She then went on to complete her residency at Mount Sinai/Captain James A. Lovell, one of the top level 1 trauma centers in Chicago.

After residency, Dr. Meneely completed an ACFAS-certified fellowship in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery in Louisville, Kentucky. Following her fellowship, she spent time training in advanced lower extremity microneurosurgery with reconstructive amputation at the prestigious Institute for Orthoplastic and Microneurosurgery (IOMS) at AMITA Health, St. Joseph Chicago Hospital.

Board-certified in foot and ankle surgery and in reconstructive rearfoot, Dr. Meneely is a Diplomate of both the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Podiatry is a branch of medicine devoted to the study, diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment of a variety of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. A podiatrist, also known as a podiatric physician or a foot and ankle surgeon, is a medical professional devoted to the treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. They can treat injuries and complications from ongoing health issues like diabetes.

With a passion for educating and sharing her knowledge with new physicians, Dr. Meneely has published and spoken on various foot and ankle pathologies across the country.

Outside of patient care, she enjoys playing basketball and the piano, as well as traveling to national parks across the country.

Learn More about Dr. Anna Maria Meneely:

Through her findatopdoc profile, or through United Medical Doctors,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.