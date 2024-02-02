Jonathan Fung, DPM, A Podiatrist With Curalta Foot & Ankle

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 2, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Fung diagnoses and treats foot and ankle problems in patients of all ages at Curalta Foot & Ankle in Bloomfield, New Jersey. His affiliations extend to SurgiCare Surgical Center (Oradell) and St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic).

In treating foot and ankle problems, Dr. Fung believes a patient needs to be aware of all their options with their associated risks and benefits because everyone comes from different walks of life (no pun intended). In carrying out an operation, he holds himself to the highest standards of safety and excellence.

His primary specialties include adult orthotics, arthritis, at-risk foot care, bunion and hammertoe correction, foot & ankle surgery, laser treatment, pediatrics surgery, reconstructive surgery, sports medicine, and trauma.

Born in Irvine, California, Dr. Fung received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Grove City College with a major in Molecular Biology and a minor in Legal Studies. He then went on to earn his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine (NYCPM). During this time in medical school, he received multiple academic scholarships, held several leadership positions, and was inducted into the Pi Delta National Podiatric Honor Society. He served as editor for the Podiatric Medical Review, a peer-reviewed student-run journal at NYCPM.

Furthering his training, Dr. Fung completed his residency in podiatric medicine & surgery with an added credential in rearfoot reconstruction/ankle surgery (PMSR/RRA) at St. Barnabas Hospital, a Level 2 Trauma Center in the Bronx, New York where he served as Chief Resident. During that time, he treated a variety of patients with diverse foot and ankle problems with surgical and conservative solutions in a hospital and clinic setting.

While providing individualized patient care, Dr. Fung has had the privilege of working with surgical and medical specialists in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. He has also had the privilege of working closely with the Department of Orthopedics at St. Barnabas Hospital, providing emergency care to patients with a variety of traumatic injuries.

Podiatry is a branch of medicine devoted to the study, diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment of a variety of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. A podiatrist, also known as a podiatric physician or a foot and ankle surgeon, is a medical professional devoted to the treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. They can treat injuries and complications from ongoing health issues like diabetes.

Throughout the course of his training and education, Dr. Fung has had opportunities to conduct and publish his research in peer-reviewed journals and academic conferences. His enthusiasm for teaching and learning drives him to grow as a physician and serve his community.

In addition to English, Dr. Fung is conversationally fluent in Spanish.

Learn More about Dr. Jonathan Fung:

Through his findatopdoc profile, or through Curalta Foot & Ankle,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.