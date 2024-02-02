Lloyd Camper, MD, MPH, A Family Physician With Cenegenics Miami

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Camper is a board-certified family physician with specialized training in sports medicine. He actively practices at Cenegenics Miami, the global leader in performance health age management medicine.

Within this innovative medical setting, Dr. Camper focuses on the realms of longevity and health performance medicine. His commitment to excellence and continual pursuit of knowledge serves as a testament to his mission of delivering comprehensive medical services that go beyond conventional practices.

Scholastically, Dr. Costello earned his Associate of Arts Degree from Santa Monica College in 2011. Subsequently, he pursued a Bachelor of Arts Degree at the University of Southern California, graduating in 2013.

Building upon his undergraduate studies, Dr. Camper advanced to the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, where he achieved the dual distinction of Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health (MD – MPH) in 2019. He then completed his residency in family medicine at Jackson Memorial Hospital from 2019-2022, followed by a fellowship in sports medicine at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana from 2022-2023.

During his training, Dr. Camper treated athletes of all levels from high school, college, and professionals, including the Los Angeles Football Club of the Major League Soccer (LAFC MLS). His current training has led him directly to age management medicine where his experience with physical activity and healthy lifestyle are optimized for the ultimate patient care.

Board certified in both family medicine and sports medicine, Dr. Camper is recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice in family medicine and its sub-specialties.

On a professional level, Dr. Camper is an esteemed member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (on the Sports Ultrasound Committee), the American College of Sports Medicine, the Student National Medical Association, and the Committee of Interns and Residents.

Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

On a more personal note, Dr. Camper is proficient in French and Spanish and known for his world-traveling experiences.