30 Years Of Stories: Our Generation Marks Its 30Th Anniversary With A Year Of Celebration

NUREMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Celebrating three decades of inspiring children across the globe, Our Generation is proud to commemorate its 30th anniversary in 2024. Known for its beloved range of 18-inch dolls, storybooks, accessories, and playsets, Our Generation has been at the heart of children's playtimes since 1994 - creating cherished memories, encouraging them to dream big and exploring the limitless bounds of their imaginations.

Our Generation 30th anniversary logo

Commemorative anniversary logo for the 30th anniversary, Our Generation will be celebrating all year long in 2024

As a show of appreciation to the loyal fans, the 30th anniversary was first announced to the OG community on Instagram and in newsletters last week. To kick off this exciting milestone, OG unveiled a commemorative 30th anniversary logo.

The anniversary celebration is for all the fans - whether they've been part of the OG community for generations or are just joining in on the fun now. In collaboration with partners around the world, the celebration will include special activities, exclusive events, fun surprises, 'OMG!' giveaways, and the release of new collections in fall 2024.

In a world where it feels like children are growing up too quickly and where screens are increasingly part of early childhood playtime, Our Generation remains committed to the core values of friendship, kindness, imagination, screen-free play, and letting kids be kids. With an expansive collection of dolls, thoughtfully designed accessories and intricate playsets, children can see themselves represented and find life-long friends in the world of Our Generation.

Wirecutter (New York Times) named Our Generation amongst the Best Dolls of 2023, noting the unbeatable variety of dolls, accessories and affordability offered across the brand. In addition, Our Generation has won many awards and accolades throughout the years from major publications including but not limited to: Good Housekeeping; Parents Choice Awards; Family Choice Awards; Creative Child Magazine; The Toy Insider; Family Fun Magazine; Today's Parents; National Parenting Product Awards; Scholastics and more.

"Our Generation is more than dolls and accessories - it's a canvas for children's dreams. Each toy we create has a story, mirroring the friendships, adventures, and limitless imaginations of the children who welcome them into their lives and who are the heart of our brand - inspiring us every step of the way. This anniversary is a celebration of every child who has grown up with us, every parent who has chosen us, and every story that has intertwined with ours." ~ Team OG

